Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of KOR opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

