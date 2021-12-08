Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.67. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

