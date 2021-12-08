Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

