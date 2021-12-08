Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

