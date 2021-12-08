Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS.
NASDAQ BASE opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $52.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.