Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $186.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $280.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.64.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.