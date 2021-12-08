Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ COUP opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17.
In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Coupa Software
Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
