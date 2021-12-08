Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.64.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.