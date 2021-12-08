Cowa LLC Acquires 475 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 1,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

