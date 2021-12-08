Cowa LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cowa LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

IJH traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $279.87. 23,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

