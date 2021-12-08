Cowa LLC Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,485,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

WY remained flat at $$39.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.