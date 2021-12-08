Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $515.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $520.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.04.
Shares of LULU stock opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
