Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $515.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $520.00. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.04.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.