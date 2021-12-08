Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 557,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.