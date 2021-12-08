Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 557,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

