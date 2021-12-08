Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

NYSE:CPG opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

