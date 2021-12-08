Critical Contrast: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oasis Petroleum 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tellurian presently has a consensus price target of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 81.22%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $157.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.21%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Oasis Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 44.79 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -17.50 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.27 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Tellurian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

