Critical Survey: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) vs. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 7.80% 16.01% 6.14% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

PACCAR has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -2.82, indicating that its stock price is 382% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PACCAR and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 0 3 5 1 2.78 Lucid Group 1 0 3 0 2.50

PACCAR presently has a consensus price target of $100.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 36.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Given PACCAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PACCAR and Lucid Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.62 $1.30 billion $5.01 17.49 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PACCAR beats Lucid Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

