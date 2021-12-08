Critical Survey: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) vs. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teleflex and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 5.94 $335.32 million $9.15 35.17 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.90 -$9.84 million $0.76 87.59

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Merit Medical Systems. Teleflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Teleflex has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Teleflex and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 9 0 2.90 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $445.20, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70% Merit Medical Systems 4.10% 12.81% 7.64%

Summary

Teleflex beats Merit Medical Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

