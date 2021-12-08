Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.97

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 39844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

