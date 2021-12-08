Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,648 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

WCN opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.