Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

TSCO opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $133.60 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

