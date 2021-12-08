Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after buying an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

