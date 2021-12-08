Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413,995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after acquiring an additional 335,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 190,385 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the period. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE WBK opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Westpac Banking Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.4509 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

