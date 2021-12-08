Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

JD.com stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.