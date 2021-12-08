Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

