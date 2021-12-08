Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $398.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.58. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

