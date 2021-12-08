Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 379.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

