Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.79. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 159,444 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRU. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

