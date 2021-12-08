CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $11.76 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $999,502.11 and approximately $5,201.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.76 or 0.00023231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,124.65 or 0.99025734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $432.72 or 0.00854870 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

