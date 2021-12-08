Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,980 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Barclays lowered shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

