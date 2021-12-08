Csenge Advisory Group Has $273,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.07.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.