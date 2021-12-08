Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $231,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.39 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.