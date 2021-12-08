Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 6,687 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6,977.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 377,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 315,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $753,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34.

