Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000.

KMF opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

