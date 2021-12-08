Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.21. 38,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

