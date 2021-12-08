Culbertson A N & Co Inc Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Facebook by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 40,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.44. The company had a trading volume of 493,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $919.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

