Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 48.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,224. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

