Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $3,833,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

