Culbertson A N & Co Inc Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $342.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,786. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

