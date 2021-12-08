Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Curis has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.83.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the second quarter worth $229,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

