Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Insider James Carlsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Carlsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

