CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 96,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,223,519 shares.The stock last traded at $89.16 and had previously closed at $89.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONE. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

