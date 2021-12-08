D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $576.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.10 and its 200 day moving average is $664.03. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 25.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.33.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.