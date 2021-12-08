D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $576.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $638.10 and its 200 day moving average is $664.03. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.33.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
