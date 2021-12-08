D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $310.33 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.04.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

