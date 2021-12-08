D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

