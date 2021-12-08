D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 662 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 237.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.64.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

