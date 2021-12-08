D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 613 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.