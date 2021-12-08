D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 65 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 7.7% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 27,994.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.49. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.