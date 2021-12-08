D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,954,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,055,000 after acquiring an additional 303,345 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 596,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.9% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

