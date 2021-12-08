D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Plans GBX 0.85 Dividend

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 301.08 ($3.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 357.30. The stock has a market cap of £121.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 212 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.44). The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £114,600 ($151,969.23).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

