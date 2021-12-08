Daniel Riley Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Daniel Riley purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$792,000.00 ($557,746.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Earlypay

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

