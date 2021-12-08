Daniel Riley Purchases 1,800,000 Shares of Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Stock

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) insider Daniel Riley purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$792,000.00 ($557,746.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About Earlypay
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Earlypay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlypay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.