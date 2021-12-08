Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.01.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. The company had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

