Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $172.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

DRI stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

