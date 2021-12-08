Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $172.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.
DRI stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.
Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
